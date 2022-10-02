Nevada governor, Las Vegas sheriff face off in first debate
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are meeting for their only scheduled debate of this election year. They’ll face off after after a botched inmate escape at the state Department of Corrections and air their long-simmering rivalry, which has pitted the Las Vegas’ top law enforcement officer against Nevada’s incumbent. Lombardo, the sheriff in Las Vegas since 2015, has often sparred with the former Clark County commission chair-turned governor over themes that have animated governor’s races across the country, from abortion rights to inflation and education.