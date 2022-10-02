Palestinians: Israel military kills 2 during West Bank raid

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Palestinian officials say the Israeli military has killed two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military says it was on an arrest raid early Monday and alleges the two suspects tried to ram their car into soldiers, a claim that could not be independently verified. Palestinians and rights group often accuse Israeli troops of using excessive force against Palestinians, who live under a 55-year military occupation with no end in sight. Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in the West Bank since the spring, when a spate of Palestinian attacks against Israelis killed 19 people.

