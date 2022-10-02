Soccer world reacts to disaster at Indonesia stadium

MADRID (AP) — A minute of silence has been observed before soccer matches around the world in honor of victims of the disaster at a stadium in Indonesia that claimed at least 125 lives. Top players, coaches, clubs and leagues have sent condolences and messages of support. At least 125 people died as chaos erupted following a game between Arema FC and Persebaya on Saturday night with police tear gas triggering a deadly crush. Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola called the disaster “absolutely terrible.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.