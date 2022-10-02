Trial to begin for man accused of killing 22 elderly Texans

DALLAS (AP) — A man who has been charged with killing 22 older women in the Dallas area is set to go on trial again on Monday. Billy Chemirmir was convicted earlier this year of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Prosecutors are looking to secure a second sentence of life in prison without parole against Chemirmir in the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. In years following his arrest in 2018, the charges against him grew as police across the Dallas area began re-examining the deaths of older people that had previously been considered natural.

