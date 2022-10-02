Voting ends in Bosnia election set to bring little change

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Polls have closed in Bosnia’s general election in which voters were choosing their new leaders from among the long-established cast of sectarian candidates and challengers promising to eradicate corruption and clientelism in government. Analysts predicted the long-entrenched nationalists who have enriched cronies and ignored the needs of the people were likely to remain dominant force after the election despite deeply disappointing their constituents. This largely because the sectarian system of governance introduced in the country after its 1992-95 interethnic war leaves pragmatic, reform-minded Bosnians with little incentive to vote. Bosnia’s international overseer announced in a YouTube video that he was amending the country’s electoral law.

