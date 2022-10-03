Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:59 AM

Gaudreau to Columbus tops busy summer of NHL player movement

KTVZ

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writers

Johnny Gaudreau leaving Calgary for Columbus headlined a busy offseason of player movement around the NHL. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper left Colorado for Washington after backstopping the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup. The champs also lost center Nazem Kadri to free agency when he signed with the Flames. Florida got Matthew Tkachuk from the Flames in the biggest trade of the summer that sent Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar to Calgary. And Ottawa made some noise by acquiring goalie Cam Talbot and winger Alex DeBrincat and signing longtime Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content