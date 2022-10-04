Biden marks 100 days since Dobbs ruling as Dems eye midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting his administration’s efforts to protect access to abortion. The president is marking 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to the procedure. Democrats hope the issue will galvanize their voters to the polls ahead of midterm elections. The White House says Biden will attend the second meeting of the Cabinet-level task force he stood up to coordinate the government’s response to the ruling. Biden will also announce two new steps meant to protect access to reproductive health care. At the same time, he is set to remind Americans that only Congress can restore access to abortion nationally, part of his pitch to vote Democratic.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.