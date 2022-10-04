Bus plunges into gorge in India; kills 25 on board

NEW DELHI (AP) — A bus in northern India has plunged into a gorge, killing at least 25 and injuring 20 others. Police told the Press Trust of India news agency there were 45 to 50 people on board the bus when it fell Tuesday evening into a gorge in Uttarakhand state. They said all of them were part of a wedding party. Police said they worked alongside the disaster response force and locals to rescue 21 people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all possible assistance will be given to those affected. He said rescue operations are still underway. Deadly road accidents are common in India due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

