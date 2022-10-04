Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine objects to oil pipeline

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine says that a planned pipeline to export oil is likely to entrench the long rule of President Yoweri Museveni. In an interview with The Associated Press, Wine voiced his opposition to the project that’s increasingly controversial over environmental concerns. Wine, 40, a singer and former lawmaker who ran for president in 2021, is the most prominent Ugandan to object to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline that has run into headwinds as activists pile pressure on France’s TotalEnergies and its Chinese partner to pull out. The European Union legislature passed a resolution last month urging TotalEnergies to delay work on the pipeline by at least a year, citing rights violations and environmental fears.

