Biden juggles Iran nuke talks as Iranian repression grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hit back at Iran over the government’s brutal crackdown on antigovernment protests and he’s signaled that more sanctions may soon be announced. Biden has praised the “brave women of Iran” for stepping up for their basic rights by staging some of the largest and boldest protests against the country’s Islamic leadership in decades. The Biden administration says it will stand by Iran’s protesters. But it also faces a tough question as to whether Biden can do so while also trying to salvage the languishing 2015 Iran nuclear deal that would pump billions into Tehran’s treasury.

By MATTHEW LEE and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

