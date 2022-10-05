Israeli raid in the West Bank sparks clashes, killing one

DEIR AL-HATAB, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli army fire as troops raided a village in the occupied West Bank. The ministry says the 21-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head in Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus. Local media reported that an armored convoy surrounded the home of Salman Omran, who posted an unverified video online calling for support as armed Palestinians fired at the soldiers. It was unclear why he was wanted by Israeli forces. The army said it would comment on the incident after the Yom Kippur holiday.

