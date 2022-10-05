Israel’s Netanyahu hospitalized weeks before election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been hospitalized after feeling unwell during the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur. Israel’s public broadcaster Kan say the 72-year-old Netanyahu was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaarei Tzedek hospital Wednesday after feeling chest pains while attending synagogue services. Media quote the hospital as saying he underwent a series of tests that came out normal, but is being kept under observation overnight. The hospitalization comes less than a month before Israel holds its fifth national election in under four years. In a statement on social media, Netanyahu says, “I feel better and thank everyone for the support and love.”

