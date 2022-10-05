Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Democratic governor is trying to regain control of a debate over education in her tough race for reelection. That race recently featured Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what’s taught in the classrooms instead of her preferred focus on increases in public school spending on her watch. In their final debate, Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly sought Wednesday to portray Republican challenger Derek Schmidt as a threat to adequate funding for public schools. Schmidt said he is committed to adequate funding but argued that Kansas should protect parents’ rights. A GOP proposal vetoed by Kelly would have made it easier for parents to object to classroom materials or library books.

