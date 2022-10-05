Michigan board approves $400 million to advance EV batteries

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation approved two incentives packages totaling over $400 million for two electric vehicle battery facilities that will cost an estimated $4 billion and bring 4,500 jobs to the state. Final approval of the packages will now go to lawmakers and will come from a fund created last year to help the state land major business expansions. Energy-storage company Our Next Energy will build its $1.6 billion facility in the Detroit suburb of Novi while Gotion, a Chinese manufacturer, will build a $2.4 billion facility in Big Rapids in northern Michigan. The facilities will help manufacture electric vehicle battery components.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press/Report for America

