Resident sues wood products company over California wildfire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California resident who lost his home in a wildfire is suing a wood products company at the center of the blaze. Robert Davies of Weed, California, sued Roseburg Forest Products Co. on Tuesday. Davies’ lawsuit alleges the company failed to address on-site fire risks. The company operates a mill that produces its own electricity from wood remnants. Last month, the company announced a $50 million fund to compensate residents impacted by the fire. A lawyer for Davies says Davies received $5,000 from the company. His lawsuit says that wasn’t enough for losing his home of 30 years.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

