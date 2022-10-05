‘Scrubs’ producer Eric Weinberg charged with sex assaults

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Weinberg, an executive producer and writer for the hit TV show “Scrubs” and many others, has been charged with sexually assaulting five women at photo shoots. Weinberg was arrested Tuesday and released on $5 million bond, days after he was charged with 18 felony counts ranging from rape to false imprisonment. An email to his agent seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned. On Wednesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said that between 2014 and 2019, Weinberg used his Hollywood influence to lure women to photo shoots where he attacked them. The DA also says there may be other alleged victims and the investigation continues.

