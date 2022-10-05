Serbian police detain migrant smugglers, find weapons, money

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian special police have raided a makeshift camp near the border with Hungary where they found 200 migrants, detained people-smugglers and confiscated weapons and money. The police operation early on Wednesday in Srpski Krstur, by the Tisa river that runs along the border with Hungary, comes just two days after Serbia, Hungary and Austria agreed to take joint action to curb an increased influx of migrants into their countries and Europe. Police said in a statement that some of the migrants found in the camp were transferred to the state-run facilities, while some have been taken before the prosecutors to face legal proceedings.

