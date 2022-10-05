South African police search for suspects in tourist killing

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At least three “people of interest” have been identified by South African police investigating the killing of a German tourist by gunmen. Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the site of the killing Wednesday where he said authorities are searching for the suspects identified in their probe. The tourist was fatally shot Monday afternoon near an entrance to Kruger National Park, South Africa’s largest game reserve in Mpumalanga province. Police said that he was driving a vehicle carrying three other travelers when it was attacked near the Numbi entrance to the park. He was shot after locking the car doors when the gunmen demanded that he unlock them.

