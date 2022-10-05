Hospital: Mosque blast at Interior Ministry in Kabul kills 2

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber has struck at the center of Taliban power, setting off a blast at a government ministry building in the Afghan capital of Kabul. Hospital officials say at least two people were killed. The Wednesday afternoon attack took place inside the mosque of Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country. The Interior Ministry is in the Afghan capital, on the main road next to Kabul International Airport, and is in its own fortified compound.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.