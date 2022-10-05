Trial begins in Spain over 2013 train crash that killed 80
MADRID (AP) — A trial has opened in Spain over a 2013 train derailment that killed 80 passengers and injured 145 others. Prosecutors are seeking four-year prison sentences for the train’s driver and a former security director at the state-owned rail infrastructure company. The train derailed and crashed against a concrete wall near the city of Santiago de Compostela on July 24, 2013. An investigation showed the train was traveling 179 kph (111 mph) on a stretch with an 80 kph (50 mph) speed limit. The review also revealed the driver answered a phone call from the conductor before the crash. The driver’s lawyer told reporters Wednesday that missing signs and other inadequate safety measure triggered the derailment.