After Ian, coastal residents return to pick up the pieces

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Residents of Florida’s Gulf Coast barrier islands are returning to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, despite limited access to some areas. Fixing the Sanibel Island causeway could take until late October. In the meantime, residents like Pamela Brislin were arriving by boat to see what they could salvage. Brislin stayed through the storm, but it is the aftermath that haunts her. When she checked on a neighbor, she found the woman crying. Her husband had passed away, his body still in the dining room. Another neighbor’s house caught fire, the flames so large that it forced Breslin to do what the hurricane could not — flee.

By STEPHEN SMITH and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press

