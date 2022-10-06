Masters tries to put Kelly on defense in Ariz. Senate debate

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters is trying to put Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly on defense, tying the incumbent to President Joe Biden and saying the party has done nothing to secure the southern border. In their first and only scheduled debate Thursday, Masters sought to pierce Kelly’s image as an independent moderate willing to work across the aisle. Kelly countered that he’s stood up to his party when necessary, particularly on border security. For Masters, the debate is a chance to counter that narrative and go on the offensive against Kelly, whose popularity with independents helped him win two years ago in a state long dominated by Republicans.

