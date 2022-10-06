Police ID ex-grad student as killer of Arizona professor

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona has released the name of a professor who authorities said was fatally shot on campus by a former graduate student. University President Robert Robbins identified the victim late Wednesday as Thomas Meixner, who had headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences. Police said Meixner was shot Wednesday afternoon inside the building that houses the department. According to campus police, someone called 911 asking for police to escort a former student, 46-year-old Murad Dervish, out of the building after recognizing him as someone who wasn’t allowed to be there. State troopers arrested Dervish a few hours later during a traffic stop about 120 miles from the Tucson campus. He’s jailed and awaiting a court appearance.

