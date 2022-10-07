Bosnia election officials investigate possible vote-rigging

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s election authorities are voicing concerns over widespread problems at polling stations and reports of irregularities and vote-rigging in the general election last weekend. They have ordered ballot checks at over 1,000 polling stations and promised to investigate all potential failings before certifying the results of the vote. The country’s central election commission spoke a day after thousands of people protested in Banja Luka, the main city in Bosnia’s Serb-run part. The protesters alleged that a pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader, Milorad Dodik, rigged the vote on Sunday to win. The commission president said ballot boxes were unsealed and vote recounts ordered at over 16% of all polling locations in the country

