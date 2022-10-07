Danes puzzled by minor tremors in international waters

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Officials in Denmark are puzzled by four small tremors that were recorded this week off a northeastern Danish island in the Kattegat sea. Denmark’s seismological agency detected the tremors in international waters Tuesday and Wednesday. They were approximately 30 seconds apart and were all measured at less than 1 on the Richter scale. The agency said Thursday that it believes they were “natural earthquakes” but “cannot determine with certainty what is causing the seismic signals.” The tremors came after blasts last month damaged two Russian-built natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea — two leaks were reported off Sweden and two off Denmark. All were in international waters.

