Nobel panel to announce winner of peace prize

OSLO (AP) — The winner, or winners, of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo. The award has in the past put a spotlight on groups and activists trying to prevent conflicts, alleviate hardship and protect human rights. Last year’s winners have faced a tough time since receiving the prize. Journalists Dmitry Muratov of Russia and Maria Ressa of the Philippines have been fighting for the survival of their news organizations, defying government efforts to silence them. The last of the prizes, in economic sciences, will be announced on Monday. The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10.

