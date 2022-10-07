UK’s Truss fires trade minister over alleged misconduct

LONDON (AP) — A British trade minister has been fired by Prime Minister Liz Truss and suspended by the Conservative Party over allegations of misconduct. The government said Truss had asked Conor Burns to leave the government “with immediate effect” on Friday after “a complaint of serious misconduct.” The Conservative whips’ office said Burns had been suspended from the party’s group in Parliament pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior. Burns is a long-time ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who stepped down in July. He served as a Northern Ireland minister in Johnson’s government and was made a trade minister when Truss took office last month.

