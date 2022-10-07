UN rights body agrees to appoint expert to scrutinize Russia

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body has voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia’s rights record at home. The 47-member Human Rights Council passed the proposal on a 17-6 vote, with 24 abstentions on Friday. Shortly before the vote in Geneva, Russian human rights group Memorial was named a co-winner of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. The proposal for a “special rapporteur” to keep tabs on rights violations in Russia was presented last week by all European Union member countries except Hungary. Arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech have worsened in Russia during the war in Ukraine.

