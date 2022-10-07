Wendell Pierce calls his ‘Death of a Salesman’ a ‘watermark’

NEW YORK (AP) — Wendell Pierce hopes that heading a Black-led cast in a historic revival of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” goes beyond exposing the classic American play to a new audience. Pierce stars as the aging travelling salesman Willy Loman, and Sharon D Clarke, plays his loyal wife, Linda. With only a few minor changes, the play remains intact, with the exception that the Loman family is Black. Pierce sees parallel between the struggles Willy Loman faced in 1949 and what Black families currently face in search of the American dream.

