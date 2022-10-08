Loud and clear: New Justice Jackson speaks volumes at bench

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson said before the Supreme Court’s term began that she was “ready to work.” The first Black woman on the high court and its newest justice made that clear during arguments in the opening cases this past week. The numbers tell the story. She spoke almost 4,600 words over nearly six hours, and that was about 50% more than any other justice. That’s according to the creator of a blog that highlights court-related data. Given the conservatives’ edge on the court, the liberal Jackson’s vote in some of the most contentious cases probably doesn’t matter to the outcome. But her performance during arguments seemed to show she intends to make herself heard.

