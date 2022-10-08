OAS boss vows to cooperate in ethics probe of romance claim

MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States says he won’t interfere in an internal ethics probe into claims he had a romance with a staffer, and he insists he took no action to favor the younger woman allegedly involved. Luis Almagro made the comments late Friday from the capital of Peru at the conclusion of the OAS’s annual meeting. The OAS chief was reacting to a report by The Associated Press that revealed he is facing a probe over a purported relationship with the Mexican-born woman two decades his junior. Several current and former staffers, as well as regional diplomats, told AP that the relationship between the two was an open secret inside the Washington-based peace and democracy-building organization.

