Palestinians: 2 killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian officials say Israeli soldiers have shot and killed two Palestinians during a military raid in the northern West Bank. The clash Saturday marked the latest confrontation that has made 2022 the deadliest year of violence in the occupied territory since 2015. The raid occurred in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the site of repeated clashes between Israeli forces and local gunmen and residents. The camp is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants and the army often operates there. Saturday’s shooting came a day after two Palestinian teenagers were killed by Israeli fire elsewhere in the West Bank. The military had no immediate comment.

