California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five tribes on California’s coast are moving forward in their efforts to protect marine ecosystems as part of the Tribal Marine Stewards Network. The state’s Ocean Protection Council recently approved $3.6 million for the first-in-the-nation project. The network is a partnership between the tribes, state government and nonprofit groups aimed at conducting biological research and educating youth about the cultural significance of coastal areas. Its public launch comes three years after Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom apologized for historical violence and mistreatment against Indigenous peoples in the state.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

