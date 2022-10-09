Greek FM in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya

CAIRO (AP) — Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has arrived in Cairo. He is holding talks Sunday with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry. Aside from discussing Egyptian-Greek ties, Dendias has said the talks would focus on the latest developments in the Aegean Sea, Libya and the Middle East. He was likely referring to tensions with Turkey over the alleged deployment of dozens of U.S.-made armored vehicles by Greece to the Aegean islands Samos and Lesbos. He also referred to memorandums of understanding between Turkey and the government of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, one of Libya’s rival governments. Egypt and Greece have strengthened their ties in recent years. The two nations, along with Cyprus, signed maritime border agreements.

