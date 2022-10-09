Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:52 PM

Indian minister says Ukraine war serves no one’s interests

KTVZ

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — India’s External Affairs minister says Russia’s war on Ukraine “does not serve the interests of anybody.” But  Subrahmanyam Jaishankar declined to say whether his government would support a United Nations General Assembly motion condemning Moscow’s annexation of Ukrainian territories. Jaishankar was speaking Monday at a joint news conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong after a bilateral meeting at Parliament House. Jaishankar was asked if India would support the U.N. motion this week condemning Moscow’s annexations. He replied: “As a matter of prudence and policy, we don’t predict our votes in advance.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content