Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had reached an agreement with Asaad’s family, which had filed a claim against the state in an Israeli court. In January, Israeli troops detained Omar Asaad, 78, at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, binding his hands and blindfolding him. Israeli troops then unbound his hands and left him face-down in an abandoned building where he was later found unconscious and pronounced dead.

