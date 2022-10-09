Police: 1 dead, 6 injured in downtown Tampa bar shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A shooting outside a bar in downtown Tampa, Florida has left one person dead and six wounded. The Tampa Police Department said in a news release that the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday outside the LIT Cigar & Martini lounge. Two groups that had been arguing inside the club continued their confrontation outside when one person began shooting. One man was killed and six people were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Police said no arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon and police have not released identities of those involved.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.