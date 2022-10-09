Sorokin, under house arrest, speaks about deportation fight

NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. The 31-year-old Sorokin was released Saturday from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany. Under the name Anna Delvey, Sorokin passed herself off for years as the wealthy daughter of a German diplomat. She was convicted in 2019 of conning $275,000 from banks, hotels and swank New Yorkers. Her case became the basis for the Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”

