Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A California TV station says the suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack. NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52 says a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached a photographer Tuesday outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. The 32-year-old Barrios later took a bus to Las Vegas and allegedly stabbed eight people with a 12-inch knife. Barrios is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday and is expected to be charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

