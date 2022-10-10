Malaysian PM dissolves Parliament, calls snap polls

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has announced Monday that Parliament will be dissolved to pave the way for general elections. Expected to be held in early November, the elections come nine months before Parliament’s term expires. Ismail’s United Malays National Organization has been calling for early polls. The biggest party in the ruling coalition has been feuding with its allies and is aiming for a big win on its own. The Election Commission is expected to meet within the week to announce a date for the vote. It will likely be held before the year-end monsoon season that often brings devastating floods. Opposition parties have protested plans to hold elections during the monsoon season, which last year killed more than 50 people and displaced thousands.

