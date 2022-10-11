Attorneys: Inmate endured ‘torture’ during execution attempt

MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller wrote in a court filing that Miller endured physical and mental torture during Alabama’s attempt to execute him on Sept. 22. They said in the court filing that at one point was left vertically suspended on the gurney. The state called off the execution shortly before midnight after difficulties obtaining vein access. Miller’s attorneys filed to court to stop Alabama from attempting a second lethal injection.

