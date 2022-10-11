Judge keeps slain Vegas reporter’s files protected, for now

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge says Las Vegas police, prosecutors and defense attorneys have to wait to access a slain investigative journalist’s cellphone and electronic devices. That’s over concerns about revealing the reporter’s confidential sources and notes. District Court Judge Susan Johnson said the pause will last until all sides craft a way for a neutral party to screen the records. She granted a Las Vegas Review-Journal request to block immediate review of records. Those likely include source names and unpublished work by reporter Jeff German. Police and prosecutors say they need the records for evidence that a former Democratic elected county official fatally stabbed German in response to articles that German wrote.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.