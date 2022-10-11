Millennial Money: Learn — don’t run — from your inner critic

Most people have an inner critic that sometimes judges their actions and behaviors, including those related to money. That voice may label them as overspenders, for example, or insist they’ll never understand investing. Claims like those can be self-fulfilling. Why reel in spending or learn about investing if you’ve already determined you can’t do so? Identifying those criticisms and acknowledging their impact can help you wrangle them. And with practice, you may even learn from these claims. If there’s a bit of truth in what your inner critic says, it may prompt you to improve your situation, rather than talk down to yourself.

