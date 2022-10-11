Seller exploits gun-buyback loophole with help of 3D printer

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York attorney general’s office has tightened rules on gun buybacks after a critic of the policy boasted online about receiving $21,000 in gift cards for weapon parts made on a 3D printer. Buybacks are a popular way for government officials to try to get guns off the streets. But they can also attract people trying to demonstrate that buybacks are futile in the era of printable weapons. One such seller says he traveled from West Virginia to a buyback in August in Utica, New York. The state attorney general’s office said it is now has tighter standards around 3D- printed guns.

