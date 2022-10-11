Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:19 PM

Sheriff charged with civil rights violations to stand trial

KTVZ

By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area sheriff stands accused of punishing detainees by having them strapped into a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and obeyed instructions. Now it will be up to a jury to decide whether Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill violated the men’s civil rights. Prosecutors say putting the seven men in restraint chairs was unnecessary, was improperly used as punishment, and caused pain and bodily injury. Hill and his lawyers have said said his prosecution is politically motivated and that he’s done nothing wrong. Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday and the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content