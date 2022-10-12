California attorney general investigating LA redistricting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s attorney general says he’ll investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process. The announcement Wednesday comes as three Los Angeles City Council members face calls to resign over a recording of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts. The move by Attorney General Rob Bonta comes amid growing calls to address the way politics can still influence the redrawing of district maps after the census count each decade. Bonta did not provide much detail. He said the results could potentially bring civil or criminal results.

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD, BRIAN MELLEY and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press

