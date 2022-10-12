Chief: 2 officers wounded, suspect dead in Illinois shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois police chief says two police officers conducting a traffic stop were shot and wounded by a suspect who died after officers returned fire. Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel says the officers stopped a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in Decatur and ordered its driver to show his hands. The chief says the suspect failed to comply before firing multiple rounds at the officers with a handgun. After officers returned fire, Brandel says the suspect fired additional shots at the officers, who again returned fire, and the driver was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Decatur Herald & Review reports that Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe says the officers’ injuries are serious, but both are expected to recover.

