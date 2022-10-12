Deliberations resume in trial over Jones’ Sandy Hook lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Six Connecticut jurors have returned for a third full day of deliberations in the trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay relatives of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax. Jury discussions were set to resume Wednesday morning. Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year and the jury is deciding dollar amounts for each of the 15 plaintiffs. They testified about receiving death threats and being harassed by people who say the shooting was staged by “crisis actors” in a plot for more gun control.

