Florida needs $33 billion for Ian recovery, Rubio says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says an initial assessment of federal assistance needed to help Floridians recover from Hurricane Ian comes to about $33 billion. Rubio outlined details Wednesday of a disaster spending package he is seeking, saying the federal government has an important role to play in facilitating the state’s recovery. Florida’s lawmakers from both parties are keen on assuring voters going into the mid-term elections next month they are fighting for the state when it comes to federal aid. Rubio is running against Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who is emphasizing her role as chairwoman of a House panel that oversees the work of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

