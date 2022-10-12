Jan. 6 panel seeks to preserve its work as time runs out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has collected a staggering trove of evidence. Now the question is what to do with it all. The Jan. 6 archive includes transcripts of more than 1,000 interviews and millions of documents that detail an unprecedented attack on democracy. But with the committee set to expire next year, the evidence needs a safe home. Members and staff have begun internal discussions about how their investigation will be preserved, with no clear resolution yet on what will be made public. The committee’s next public hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

